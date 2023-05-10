Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Chicago White Sox (13-24) visit the Kansas City Royals (10-27) for Game 3 of their four-game series. First pitch commences at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chicago evened the series 1-1 thanks to their 4-2 win yesterday. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Royals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the White Sox-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+112)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Royals

TV: NBCS Chicago, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Fourth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 17-20 (46%)

Over Record: 20-14 (59%)

The White Sox looked dead in the water throughout the month of April as they finished 8-21 with a 10-game losing streak. Since then, however, the Sox showed signs of life with consecutive series wins over Minnesota and Cincinnati. The biggest change has been their offense. Over their last nine games, Chicago averaged 6.4 runs per game – compiling a 6-3 record over that span. That being said, they were crushed by Kansas City in the series opener 12-5. Although they bounced back in yesterday’s Game 2, the White Sox need their offense to provide Lance Lynn plenty of run support given his early season struggles.

Veteran Lance Lynn (1-4) makes his eighth start of the season for the White Sox tonight. The 35-year-old journeyman has had a rough start to 2023 as he holds an abysmal 6.86 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. It isn’t like Lynn’s numbers were inflated by a single bad start, either, as he allowed 4+ runs in five of his seven starts thus far. That being said, Lynn’s strikeout numbers remain strong as his 11.4 K/9 would mark a career-high if the season ended today. With two double-digit strikeout games, Lynn’s stuff remains nasty as ever. The Royals present an excellent opportunity for Lynn to get back on track. He allowed just six runs in 19 innings against them last season. Additionally, the Royals average the sixth-fewest runs per game – setting Lynn up for a bounce-back performance.

Although shortstop Tim Anderson hasn’t returned to form since he was activated from IL, his insertion into the lineup seems to have injected life into the rest of the lineup. That starts with centerfielder Luis Robert. Robert went through a brutal slump during their losing streak but is red-hot entering tonight. Over his last seven games, Robert owns a sky-high .600 OBP and 23 total bases. With three homers and eight RBI over that span, look for the five-tool outfielder to continue his hot stretch tonight.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fifth in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 13-24 (35%)

Over Record: 18-17-2 (51%)

Kansas City continues to struggle as they sit in last place in the AL Central and have won just a single series all season. That being said, the Royals showed signs of life over their last three games with two wins and 21 total runs scored. That included 12 runs in their series opener over Chicago when they crushed the White Sox’ ace. That being said, Kansas City came back to earth in yesterday’s loss and therefore needs their offense to show up if they want to cover as home underdogs tonight.

Righty Brad Keller (2-3) makes his eighth start of the season for the Royals tonight. The 27-year-old looked sharp through his first three starts but has since struggled mightily. He’s allowed 3+ runs in three of his last four starts and is coming off easily his worst start of the season. Against the lowly Athletics, Keller allowed 11 hits, six earned runs, and four walks in just 4.1 innings. While it’s hard to trust Keller after such a poor game against Oakland, the White Sox present a nice spot for him to bounce back. While Chicago ranks among the league-average in runs, they’ve been incredibly inconsistent and plagued by injuries. That being said, the White Sox crushed Keller last season – putting up 14 runs in 22 innings last season.

While the Royals average the sixth-fewest runs per game for the season, that is no fault of Vinnie Pasquantino. The first baseman has been stellar all season but is heating up at the right time coming into tonight. Over his last seven games, Pasquantino holds a .333 average to go along with two homers and a team-best eight RBI. His hot stretch seems to gave effected second-year-star Bobby Witt Jr. as well. Witt Jr. started the season slow but has heated up of late with 17 total bases and three steals over his last six games.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

Despite Kansas City’s big win in the opener, I like Lance Lynn to get right and help Chicago cruise to a big road win tonight.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (+112)