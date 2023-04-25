The New York Yankees (13-10) take on the Minnesota Twins (13-10) Tuesday night in at Target Field! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Twins prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was controlled by the Twins thanks to a stellar outing from Sonny Gray. Gray finished the game with seven innings pitched, eight strikeouts, three hits given up and no runs allowed. The Twins gave him run support early as they scored three runs in the third inning and one run in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings. max Kepler was 3-5 in the game with three runs scored. Joey Gallo Launched a 442-foot home run and Jorge Polanco increased his average to .389 on the season. D.J Lemahieu had a multi-hit night for New York, but he was the only production they would recieve as the Yankees struck out a total of 10 times for the game.

Game two of three is an exciting pitching matchup between two of the better pitchers in the MLB. Nestor Cortes takes the ball for New York while Joe Ryan will pitch for the Twins.

Here are the Yankees-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Twins Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-200)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Twins

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

With Cortes on the mound for this game, the Yankees have a chance to shut down the Twins offense. At an average of .203, Minnesota hits 38 points worse against left-handed pitching. Their on-base percentage and slugging also take a hit when facing a lefty. Cortes is the man the Yankees want on the mound when they need to get a win. The lefty has already faced the Twins this season. He went seven innings in the game and struck out seven while allowing two runs. He pitched well in that game and should be able to again Tuesday night.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have a great pitcher on the mound in Joe Ryan. Just as Cortes has pitched against the Twins already, Ryan already has an outing against New York. In that game, Ryan went seven innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out 10. The Yankees struggles on offense have been a surprise, but Ryan took full advantage of it in his last outing against them. He has had 10 strikeouts in two of this three starts this season and has given up just 15 hits in 25 innings. With him on the mound, Minnesota feels as if they can win any game.

Final Yankees-Twins Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. There are two all-star pitchers on the mound and there is a chance for either team to be shutout in this game. Expect a hard-fought pitchers duel between the two teams. However, the Yankees might have the slight edge after coming off a loss. Nestor Cortes is going to be the stopper they need as New York gets back to their winning ways. Ride with the away team to keep this game within a run, or flat out win.

Final Yankees-Twins Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-200), Over 6.5 (-120)