The New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Angels prediction and pick.

Frankie Montas goes to the mound for the Yankees, while Jose Suarez takes the ball for the Angels.

Frankie Montas has had a bumpy start to his career in New York. “Frankie the Yankee” has made four starts with his new team since being traded to the Yanks at the deadline. He gave up six runs in his first start on Aug. 7 against the Cardinals. Then he settled down and allowed two runs in five innings to the Red Sox on Aug. 13. Then he got shelled by the Blue Jays on Aug. 18. He responded with a solid performance against the Mets on Aug. 23, allowing just two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Will the pattern of alternating good and bad starts continue, or can Montas stack together consecutive good outings? The Yankees really need him to find a higher level of quality and consistency. Going against the Angels is a good proving ground for him.

Jose Suarez has really turned on the jets the past month and a half. His ERA for the season was 5.60 on July 16. Now it is 4.19. Suarez has been outstanding in his last five starts, pitching 28 innings and allowing only six earned runs. That’s an ERA of under two runs. In these last five starts, Suarez has allowed just one home run and only five walks. He has struck out 26. Suarez has found a solution which is enabling him to be a lot more effective. He is also pitching deeper into games. He pitched more than five full innings only once through July 16. In his last five starts, he has pitched more than five innings four times. He is a much better pitcher now than he was a month and a half ago.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Yankees-Angels MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Angels Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-113)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-106)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

Why The Yankees Could Cover the Spread

The Yankees have played two terrible baseball games over the past 60 hours. They were smothered by no-name pitcher Adam Oller in a Saturday extra-inning loss to the A’s. Then they lost to another no-name pitcher, Adrian Martinez, in a sleepy Sunday defeat. The Yankees had seemed to be fully back on Friday when they won their fifth straight game following a long August swoon. However, these last two games looked a lot like the rock-bottom month the Yankees have endured. After those brutal performances over the weekend, the Yankees are going to be mad. They’re a far better team than the Angels and should be able to figure out Jose Suarez.

Why The Angels Could Cover the Spread

After sweeping the Blue Jays in Toronto over the weekend, the Angels are playing well and feeling great. The team which stormed into Toronto and kicked butt for three days is not the team we have usually seen this season, but if that version of the Angels shows up for this game, against an inconsistent Frankie Montas, Los Angeles has a really good chance to win. The Yankees’ bats fell silent the past two days. Jose Suarez is pitching so much better now than at previous points in the season. There’s certainly a case to make for the Angels.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Yankees have surely cost bettors a lot of money over the past two days. It seemed obvious to pick New York against Oakland’s no-name pitchers. Yet, the Bronx Bombers stumbled and bumbled. Will they get back on track here against an Angel team which just hammered the Blue Jays?

Yes. The Yankees are not going to keep playing poorly, and the Angels are not going to keep playing well.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5