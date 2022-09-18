MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The New York Yankees will attempt to avoid a sweep as they finish a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Sunday afternoon. It is time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Yankees-Brewers prediction and pick.

The Yankees and the Brewers will conclude a three-game series today. So far, they have split the series, so the winner of this showdown takes the series. The Yankees are 87-58 and first in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Brewers are 78-67 and second in the NL Central and trailing the San Diego Padres by 1 1/2 games in the race for the final wildcard spot.

The Brewers started hot yesterday when Willy Adames slugged a three-run bomb to left field. It was his 30th of the season, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead. Later, the Yankees struck back when Josh Donaldson slammed a solo shot to left. It was his 15th in 2022, cutting the deficit to 3-1. However, Milwaukee landed the last shot with an RBI double by Christian Yelich. The Brewers won the game 4-1.

Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees. Cole is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA. Recently, he tossed six innings while allowing four earned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts. Cole must cut down on the home runs, as he allowed three in the previous outing and four over the past two starts. Despite that, he is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA over two starts in the month. Cole is 1-3 with a 4.65 ERA over seven career starts at Miller Park.

Jason Alexander takes the hill for the Brew Crew. Alexander is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on nine hits. Alexander is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA this month.

Here are the Yankees-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Brewers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-111)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yanks built their division lead off a potent offense and solid pitching. Hence, they have maintained that lead with the same fundamentals and execution.

Josh Donaldson has struggled this season but has done well since returning from paternity leave. Indeed, he is batting .272 with three home runs in that stint. Aaron Judge is hitting .312 with 57 home runs, 123 RBIs, and 119 runs. Moreover, he needs four home runs to tie the American League record for home runs in a season, set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge has scorched the baseball in September, hitting .460 with six home runs, 10 RBIs, and 15 runs. Giancarlo Stanton is a player that needs to hit the baseball. However, he is hitting .212 with 26 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 44 runs. Subsequently, he has had a quiet series, going 0 for 8.

The Yankees need to avoid issues on the backend of their staff. Yes, Cole can still toss a strong outing but can his relievers finish the job? The Yankees still rank in the top categories for relievers but have had numerous injuries to deal with.

The Yankees will cover the spread if Cole has a solid outing. Additionally, New York covers if they can get some hitting, relieving pressure off their bullpen arms.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are fighting for their playoff lives. Consequently, any more losses could hurt. They have some hitting that could get them over the hump and finish off a top contender.

Hunter Renfroe is hitting .252 with 25 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 52 runs over 110 games. Alternatively, he has struggled in September, batting .222 (14 for 63) with two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs. Renfroe is 3 for 8 in this series. Meanwhile, Christian Yelich is batting .262 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 92 runs. He is batting .286 with one home run, eight RBIs, and nine runs in September. Subsequently, Yelich has gone 3 for 8 in this series.

The Brewers need these two to mash the ball well. Additionally, they need Alexander to give them five solid innings and keep his team in the game. If he can do that, it gives his team a fighting chance.

The Brewers will cover the spread if Alexander pitches well. Then, they can cover if Renfroe and Yelich club the baseball and if the Brewers can get to Cole early.

Final Yankees-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Cole is an ace, and Alexander would not be on most rosters. Ultimately, the Yanks are due for a win after two losses, which will likely happen here. Cole will take the mound and dominate, and his offense will take advantage of the young pitcher on the other side. Expect the Yankees to salvage this series with a dominating win.

Final Yankees-Brewers Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: -1.5 (-111)