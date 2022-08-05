MLB odds: Yankees vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022

A highly anticipated rare inter-league matchup between two of baseball’s most storied franchises will meet face-to-face as the New York Yankees travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals for the start of a three-game set. It is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Yankees-Cardinals prediction and pick will be revealed.

After picking up their 70th win against the Mariners in the opening game of their last series, the Yankees have dropped back-to-back games ahead of their showdown with the Red Birds. While losing streaks haven’t occurred all too often this season with the ‘Yanks, “Nasty” Nector Cortes will be in line for the start this evening. In his 19 starts on the season, the Yankees lefty is 9-3 with a remarkably shimmering 2.53 ERA, which is the eighth-lowest in the majors.

Entering Friday, the ‘Cards are tied atop the division with a 57-48 record. In hopes to give his squad sole possession of first place will be RHP Dakota Hudson. The 27-year-old possesses an even 6-6 record to go along with a 4.10 ERA thus far in 2022.

Here are the Yankees-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Cardinals Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+106)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (105)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Wait, so the Yankees are actually human? While it doesn’t happen often, New York has slightly sputtered since the All-Star Break by going 6-8 since. Even with the second-most victories in the majors so far, New York would love nothing more to get back on track in front of a national audience when they visit the Show Me state.

Without a doubt, it is inevitable for a team to not struggle over the course of a 162-game season. The Yankees are no question in the midst of their mini-slump as we speak. Yes, almost all teams in the MLB would love to be where the Yankees are at with a 70-36 moment, but the city of New York and the expectations surrounding the Bronx are a whole different animal. Simply put, the Yankees have been uncharacteristically bad. Whether it has been their ace in Gerrit Cole getting shelled for six runs in an inning or the bats remaining streaky, New York just hasn’t been on the same page to start the second half of the regular season.

However, the Yankees are still the Yankees. The talent within this roster is utterly sickening, as most starting position players and starting pitchers would most likely be an impact player on any other team in the league. In order for the ‘Yanks to get back on track, they will need to return to their previous form of balanced play. Remember, this is a team that ranks first in runs scored and slugging percentage, and also second in on-base percentage. Not to mention, but New York has been just as dominant from the mound with the third-best ERA, WHIP, and BAA on the season. Simply put, this team will work out the kinks sooner than later.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

How hot are the Cardinals? Well, St. Louis has reeled off six wins in their last seven games and has finally caught up with the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Now, the Cardinals are almost ten games above .500 for the first time this season. Even more impressive, the Cardinals have won five-straight home games to move their record at Busch Stadium to a balmy 32-20 mark. After dismantling the Cubs rather easily, the Cardinals will have their hands full with the Yankees visiting town.

To cover the spread and continue their recent dominance, look for the Cardinals to be aggressive in multiple facets of the game. Whether that means swiping a few bags on the base paths and or swinging on the first pitch of an at-bat, it is hard to imagine that the Cardinals don’t want to win this one a little more than the average game.

While St. Louis numbers don’t particularly match the dominant statistics that the Yankees possess, they aren’t as far off as you would think. In fact, not many other squads around the league are as balanced from the rubber and the batter’s box. Offensively, the Cardinals will have to get after Cortez early. With the sixth-most runs in the league and a .252 batting average, this dynamic lineup is more than capable of spelling out trouble for Yankees pitchers.

While St. Louis may have a disadvantage with the pitching matchup between Cortes and Hudson at first glance, the Cardinals starter is coming off a solid start in which he only allowed two runs. Hudson will be the key in covering the spread, as a lengthy outing would do wonders in prolonging the Cardinals’ winning streak.

With two of the more passionate fanbases in all of baseball, emotions will be running high in this one ahead of first pitch. This epic matchup should have playoff-type intensity and an increased focus should be expected from both sides. Bottom line, St. Louis is too scorching hot to not put your faith in them covering the +1.5 run spread.

Final Yankees-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +1.5 (-128)