MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The New York Yankees are tied with Houston for the best record in the American League at 71-40. Although it is only August, the AL East is all but finished for New York, with a 10.5-game lead over Toronto. Still, there are kinks to work out, and the last two weeks have highlighted those.

The Seattle Mariners are one of the surprise teams this season, with a 60-52 record. Seattle is in second in the AL West, but holds the second spot in the AL Wild Card race. A young pitching staff and an exciting young lineup make this team an almost must-watch.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

New York has struggled with inconsistency the last two weeks and has split the series with Seattle so far. Nestor Cortes, breakout All-Star, will take the mound in this one. Cortes is 9-3 with a 2.57 ERA, striking out 115 in 112 innings. In his last 16.1 innings, Cortes has allowed just four earned runs. Batters have hit just .198 combined against his fastball and cutter. Using multiple arm angles and a five-pitch mix, Cortes has confused batters all season. The Yankees’ bullpen is second in ERA with a sparkling 2.97 ERA and 391 strikeouts in 387.1 innings. Clay Holmes, despite his month-long struggles, still owns a 2.22 ERA and one of the nastiest pitches in the league. Aroldis Chapman has overcome his mid-season struggles and has not allowed a run in seven innings since July 22.

Any mention of the Yankees’ offense needs to include Aaron Judge immediately. Continuing his torrid pace, Judge has launched 44 home runs and 99 RBI while adding a .303 batting average. In his last 15 games, Judge has belted eight home runs with an insane .414 batting average. Anthony Rizzo has struggled with back issues the last few days but still has enjoyed an incredible season, with 27 home runs and a .347 on-base percentage. Matt Carpenter’s injury is a huge blow to both the lineup and the fan base, but Miguel Andujar is a worthy replacement. Andujar was second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, the last time he received regular playing time. The Yankees’ offense is arguably the best in baseball, leading the league with 188 home runs, 440 walks, and 588 runs scored.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle took a good team and made it into a very good team after the trade deadline. Luis Castillo, the prized acquisition, has been unreal in his two starts with the team. Robbie Ray will take the ball in this one, with a 3.96 ERA in his 22 starts. Ray has struck out 149 batters in 129.2 innings. Ray has lethal stuff, ranking in the 82nd percentile in strikeout rate and in the 89th percentile in whiff rate. Seattle’s bullpen is very strong, ranking eighth in the league with a 3.42 ERA, striking out 402 batters in 378.2 innings. Closer Paul Sewald has a 2.36 ERA and 14 saves in 45.2 innings.

While the offense awaits the return of Julio Rodriguez, plenty has picked up the slack in his absence. Eugenio Suarez has launched 18 home runs, and Cal Raleigh has hit 16, not including a couple that was just foul in this series. Ty France leads the team with a .298 batting average, adding 14 home runs and 19 doubles.

This should be a pretty good matchup, continuing a good series.

Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+140), over 7.5 (+100)