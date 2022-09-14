MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will wrap up their brief two-game series at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York is currently riding a three-game winning streak, seemingly breaking out of their summer funk recently, moving to an 86-56 record, first place in the AL East. Despite the concern from the fanbase, New York has the second-best record in the American League, and the fifth-best record in all of baseball.

Boston has not enjoyed the success that was expected of them this season, going 69-73, 17 games behind in the AL East, and ten and a half games out of an AL Wild Card spot. Boston is in last place in the AL East and is the only team in the division that does not own a .500 record.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+118)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Nestor Cortes will make his second start since returning from the injured list tonight. Cortes has gone 9-4 in his 24 starts this season, with a 2.73 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 135 innings. Cortes has only walked 5.7 percent of the batters he has faced this season, the lowest mark of his career. Batters are hitting below .200 against Cortes’ fastball and cutter, with the two pitches accounting for 108 of Cortes’ 135 strikeouts.

New York’s bullpen has consistently been one of the best groups in the league, with their 2.93 ERA ranking second in the league. In last night’s extra-innings win, the group allowed just one earned run in four innings. Closer Clay Holmes has pitched to a 2.35 ERA with 19 saves and 60 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. Wandy Peralta has quietly enjoyed a great season, with a 2.41 ERA and four saves in 56 innings, including a save last night. Rookie Ron Marinaccio has pitched to an impressive 1.93 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .136 against both Marinaccio’s fastball and changeup.

We all know the storylines surrounding Aaron Judge. Last night, Judge registered three hits, including two home runs, to bring his season total to 57. Judge is quickly closing in on the American League record of 61, set by former Yankee Roger Maris all the way back in 1961. The slugger has the strongest case for AL MVP, hitting .310 with 123 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Judge trails Luis Arraez by just .009 points for the batting title, which would secure the AL Triple Crown. Giancarlo Stanton may have found his footing again, with 26 home runs on the season, including two in his last seven games. Gleyber Torres has been red hot, with three home runs and ten RBI in his last seven games, including a three-run double in the tenth inning last night. New York leads the league with 224 home runs and 541 walks.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston will send promising rookie Brayan Bello to the mound, with a 5.79 ERA in nine appearances (seven starts). Bello has been better of late, with a 4.60 ERA in his last seven appearances. Bello throws hard, averaging about 97 mph on his fastball, but it is the changeup that has baffled batters. Hitters have a .189 batting average against the Cambio, with 13 of his 36 strikeouts coming on the pitch. Boston’s bullpen has struggled, ranking 25th in the league with a 4.50 ERA. John Schreiber has pitched to a 2.01 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 58.1 innings, registering seven saves. Schreiber has not allowed an earned run in his last ten appearances.

Rafael Devers currently leads the team with 26 home runs and 78 RBI, ranking second with 37 doubles. JD Martinez leads the team with 38 doubles, hitting .274 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a .318 batting average and 50 walks, hitting 37 doubles and 14 home runs. Trevor Story leads the team with 13 stolen bases, ranking second with 16 home runs. Alex Verdugo has hit 35 doubles, adding nine home runs and 65 RBI.

Triston Casas, another promising rookie, has played in eight games, hitting just .125, but with two home runs, including a towering opposite field jack off Gerrit Cole last night. Casas will continue to get playing time down the stretch as the team evaluates the future. Boston leads the league with 317 doubles, more than twenty ahead of the next closest total. Boston is also fourth in the league with a .259 batting average.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Another step in the rivalry should go to New York in this one.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+118); Over 9 (-102)