The end of the World Series means that the offseason is here. When is free agency, award announcements, and other key MLB offseason dates?

The Texas Rangers are World Series champions, taking home the Commissioner's Trophy for the first time in their history. Now, with the World Series in the rearview, we look forward to the offseason. It is a quick turnaround, and offseason action gets going right away. This article will detail the key MLB offseason dates to mark on your calendar.

Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. ET: Exclusive negotiating period begins

The offseason begins and eligible players are officially labeled as free agents. Free agents can not talk to or sign with new teams, though. This five-day period is only a time for players to talk with their previous team.

Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Gold Glove announcement

ESPN will announce the Gold Glove winners. Each position in each league has three finalists, but only one per position in each league can be named a Gold Glove winner. This will be the first time since 2012 that the National League has a Gold Glover winner not named Nolan Arenado.

Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. ET: Qualifying offer deadline

Certain players are eligible to be offered the qualifying offer. This offseason, the qualifying offer is a one-year contract worth $20.5 million. Players can only be offered the qualifying offer once in their careers, and to be eligible, they must have played the entire previous season on the same team.

Nov. 6: Decisions on options

Decisions on club and player options must be finalized on this day. Certain players have a player option on their contract, meaning they can either pick it up or decline it and head to the open market. The same goes for club options. Teams can either pick up the option on players with club options or decline the option and let that player hit free agency.

Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. ET: Finalists for major awards announcement

Finalists for the Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, and Most Valuable Player Award are announced on the MLB Network. Three finalists for each award are announced.

Nov. 6: Free agency begins

Free agency truly begins on Nov. 6. Players are free to negotiate contracts and sign with whomever they choose. In other sports, the first day of free agency is usually filled with signing. That is not the case in the MLB, and most deals won't be made for a while. Here is a preview of the free agents this offseason.

Nov. 7-9: General manager meetings

General manager meetings are in Scottsdale, Arizona. GMs get together to discuss rule changes, but this is also an opportunity to discuss potential trades.

Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. ET: Silver Slugger announcement

Silver Slugger winners are announced on MLB Network. There are some new rules regarding the Silver Slugger Award. After a utility player Silver Slugger was added last year, this year, a team Silver Slugger will be announced.

Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. ET: Rookie of the Year announcement

A Rookie of the Year for each league will be announced on Nov. 13. Corbin Carroll is the favorite to win the award in the National League.

Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. ET: Qualifying offer decision deadline

The one-year, $20.5 million qualifying offer must be accepted or rejected by free agents on this date.

Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET: Manager of the Year announcement

An MLB Network broadcast will announce the Manager of the Year for each league.

Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET: Rule 5 draft protection deadline

Players signed at age 19 or older must be added to the 40-man roster within four years to avoid the Rule 5 draft. Players signed at 18 or younger must be added to the 40-man roster within five years to avoid the Rule 5 draft. If players are not added to the 40-man roster by then, they become eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 draft.

Teams can draft eligible players off of other team's minor league squads and keep them on their active MLB roster for the entire season. To avoid this, a team must place Rule 5 draft eligible players on their 40-man roster.

Nov. 14-16: Owners meetings

The owner's meetings are in Arlington, Texas, and are meant to resolve big-picture issues for the MLB. Owner's meetings happen on a quarterly basis.

Nov 16 at 6 p.m. ET: Cy Young announcement

The MLB Network will announce the winners of the Cy Young Award, an award that details the best pitcher in each league.

Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. ET: MVP announcement

The MVP winners will be announced on MLB Network as well. The Most Valuable Player is the best player in each league. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are the favorites to be named MVP.

Nov. 17: Non-tender deadline

Teams must offer pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract by this date. The contract doesn't have to be signed yet, just offered. Players who are not offered a contract are considered “non-tendered” players, and they become free agents.

Nov. 20: Hall of Fame ballot is released

The Hall of Fame class is not released on this date, but on Nov. 20, the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot will be released. Joe Mauer, Adrian Beltre, and Chase Utley will be on the ballot for the first time. Gary Sheffield will be on the ballot for the tenth time, meaning it is his last year of eligibility.

Dec. 1: Competitive balance draft picks are assigned

Small market teams are given competitive balance draft picks in order to even the playing field with the large money, big market organizations. These picks will be decided on Dec. 1.

Dec 3-6: Winter meetings

The Winter meetings are in Nashville, Tennessee. This is often the busiest time of the offseason as executives get together and make big decisions.

Dec. 5: Draft lottery

This will be the second season that the MLB uses a draft lottery. Every team that missed the postseason will be in the lottery and have a chance to secure the top pick in the amateur draft. The lottery will decide the top six selections. The worse a team's record, the better their odds are at the top pick. Lottery results will occur on Dec. 5.

Dec. 6: Rule 5 draft

The Rule 5 draft officially takes place on Dec. 6

Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. ET: International signing period begins

The International signing period is a time for MLB teams to sign international players. It used to occur in the summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the date to be moved back, and it is now permanently an offseason event.

Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. ET: Hall of Fame class announcement

The 2024 Hall of Fame class is officially announced on MLB Network.