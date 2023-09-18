With the MLB playoffs nearing, the Atlanta Braves are looking to finish the regular season with the most wins in the league. As they prepare for a deep postseason push, the Braves can now also prepare to earn a bit more hardware at season's end.

MLB is introducing a team Silver Slugger Award this season, via Talkin' Baseball. The winner will be decided based off of analytics and a analytics.

Based off of numbers alone, the Braves would be the heavy favorite to win the National League's newest Silver Slugger team award. Atlanta leads the league in batting average (.275), home runs (288) and runs scored (865). Their .844 OPS tops MLB with no other team broaching the .800 level.

The Braves offensive numbers have been boosted by a lineup with strong hitters from 1-9. When it comes to a fan vote, the work of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson is sure to have fans fired up.

Acuna is hitting .337 with 37 home runs, 98 RBI and a league-leading 66 stolen bases. Olson has hit .278 while leading MLB in both home runs (52) and RBI (129). Both are well on their way to winning individual Silver Slugger awards.

The American League might be a bit more wide open when it comes to their Silver Slugger team. Of the top-10 teams in terms of runs scored this season, the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros should all be in contention for the award.

While the AL might have some added drama, the NL should be locked up. The Braves have far and away been the best team in baseball this season. As they look to take home a World Series title, Atlanta is all but guaranteed to come away with some hardware at the end of the season.