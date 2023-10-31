The Houston Astros put together another deep playoff run this year, but ended up seeing their quest to repeat as World Series champions fall short. Despite taking a 3-2 series lead over the Texas Rangers in their ALCS series, the Astros couldn't seal the deal, and ended up losing Games 6 & 7 to watch their season come to a crushing end.

Despite an occasionally rocky regular season, the Astros once again shined on the brightest stage in the postseason, making it to the ALCS for the seventh straight season. They couldn't give Dusty Baker a proper sendoff in what ended up being his final season as the team's manager, sending Houston back to the drawing board this offseason as they try to find a way to make it back to the top of the league.

There are lots of roster moves to make for Houston this offseason, and one avenue where they could find a way to pick up some top-tier talent is through the trade market. There could be some big names getting moved via trades this offseason, so with that in mind, let's take a look at three big trades that the Astros could pull off after their disappointing ALCS defeat.

Alex Verdugo, OF, Boston Red Sox

One guy the Astros are already rumored to be looking at is Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo. While Kyle Tucker is one of the best outfielders in the MLB, and Chas McCormick had a strong campaign, there's still a third spot in the outfield that needs to be filled. The trio of Corey Julks, Jake Meyers, and Michael Brantley didn't really get the job done, which is why it's likely a move is made here.

Verdugo is a solid outfielder who does everything well, but he doesn't really do anything great. Verdugo was solid for the Red Sox in 2023 (.264 BA, 13 HR, 54 RBI, .745 OPS), but he seemed to be very moody throughout the season, and had a few tension-filled incidents with manager Alex Cora. Chances are Verdugo will be moved at some point this offseason.

Verdugo has struggled with being the main piece in return for Boston's ill-fated Mookie Betts blockbuster trade, and a change of scenery would probably be helpful for him. Verdugo would be an upgrade in the outfield for an Astros team that is looking for another consistent option, but they could opt to pursue some bigger names at the spot instead if they really want to make a real splash.

Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres

An easy way to make a bigger splash would be by going out and pulling off a trade for Juan Soto. Soto hasn't even been with the San Diego Padres for two full seasons after they picked him up in a deal with the Washington Nationals, but after an awful 2023 campaign that saw the loaded Padres miss the playoffs entirely, it seems like they are set on trading Soto before they have to hand him a massive new contract.

Soto struggled pretty badly immediately after he was traded to the Padres last year, but in his first full season with the team in 2023, he was arguably the Padres best hitter (.275 BA, 35 HR, 109 RBI, 12 SB, .930 OPS). Soto remains the most disciplined hitter in the league, as he led the league in walks for the third straight season, and when he makes contact with the ball, it usually goes a long way.

Acquiring Soto, who is somehow still just 25 years old, would require quite a big haul from the Astros, but if they want to continue to maximize their championship window, this is the sort of deal that would help them accomplish that. Considering their need for outfielding help, picking up Soto would be the best trade that the Astros could make this offseason, and it will be interesting see whether the Padres actually intend to trade him, and whether the Astros are in on him.

Corbin Burnes, SP, Milwaukee Brewers

The other blockbuster option for the Astros here would be to pick up some more pitching and go make a run for Corbin Burnes. Burnes' relationship with the Brewers has been rocky over the past year or so, and there's a decent chance he gets dealt this offseason. The Astros have pitching reinforcements coming in assuming Lance McCullers Jr. returns next season, but the top-end talent on their staff is lacking right now.

Burnes didn't put together a Cy Young caliber season in 2023, but he still would have been the best starter on Houston's staff in 2023 (10-8, 3.39 ERA, 200 K, 1.07 WHIP). Burnes is a front-end innings eater who can rack up tons of strikeouts, and he is extremely reliable, as he's started at least 28 games over each of the past three seasons.

Burnes is another guy who is still pretty young at just 29 years old, and will be earning a massive contract at some point in the near future. With Justin Verlander set to turn 41 over the offseason, getting a flashy new ace to lead the way alongside Framber Valdez would be a good idea, and if that's the route they choose to go, Burnes is probably their best available option.