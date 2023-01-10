By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.

Via Nightengale on Twitter:

“The Mets final proposal was a guaranteed six-year, $157.5 million. It would have paid him $210 million over eight years, and $315 million over 12 years (non-guaranteed).”

The Twins were able to up the ante on Correa’s six-year deal, offering the 28-year-old a total of $42.5 million more than the Mets did during that same span. While the Mets were willing to offer him twice as much length, they wouldn’t guarantee the later years of his contract, per Nightengale.

Carlos Correa’s deal with the Twins is still pending a physical, which is what ultimately led to the collapse of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. After agreeing to terms on the fourth-richest deal in MLB history, the Giants got cold feet after developing concerns during Correa’s physical.

That opened the door for the Mets to get involved, and it looked as if Steve Cohen was once again ready to splash the cash in order to buff up the roster. Those negotiations didn’t go quickly, and the Twins re-emerged as a landing spot for Correa.

Ultimately, Correa took the $200 million over six years with the Twins. He’s now due to make $33.3 million per season through his age-34 season.

Last year in Minnesota, Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs, 64 RBI, and 70 runs. He recorded a 5.2 WAR while featuring in 136 games for the Twins.