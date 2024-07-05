The MLB Trade Deadline will open up opportunities for the New York Yankees to reinforce their squad heading into the postseason. While Aaron Boone's squad currently sits second in the AL East, they still have a lot of work to do such that the Baltimore Orioles get usurped from the top spot. A key addition that might help the Aaron Judge-led squad is Garrett Crochet. However, Pedro Grifol and the Chicago White Sox want someone in return. He goes by the name of Spencer Jones.

The White Sox have reported interest in Spencer Jones, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Aaron Boone's Yankees, on the other hand, are not very willing to part ways with the outfielder in this MLB Trade Deadline just yet. This trend of being unwilling to part with the batter in their front office has continued. In fact, he was also the lacking piece that the White Sox wanted from the Yankees when they tried to pursue Dylan Cease.

Spencer Jones had just started to blaze up as of late. He recorded a line of .370/.460/.644 throughout his 61 games. His ability to dominate with the bat in his hands is also insane. In the same period, the Yankees outfielder was able to notch 64 strikeouts and 21 doubles. Not to mention, he also blasted 12 home runs straight out of the playing area to help his squad.

It's very understandable why the White Sox would want Jones in the MLB Trade Deadline. Pedro Grifol and the front office surely do not want to give up Garrett Crochet without getting someone of the same value in return. But, the Yankees' side of things also makes sense. He was able to have Jones alongside Aaron Judge, making their batting rotation insanely deep. The fact that he is only 23 years old also helps their chances of World Series contention for years to come.

Why do the Yankees want Garrett Crochet at the MLB Deadline?

The answer is very simple, they are in need of pitching. This squad's cracks are starting to show in the middle of the season and the greatest example is only netting two wins out of their last 10 games. They should have beat the Orioles for the top seed in the AL East but that stretch did not allow them to.

Crochet is the only top-notch starter worth trading for in the MLB Trade Deadline. His numbers speak for themselves and it's easy to see why the Yankees would want him. He has 141 strikeouts which leads all of the AL while also recording a 2.37 FIP and a 3.9 WAR. His durability has also been on another level this season. Prior to this 2024 campaign, he has not logged more than 54 1/3 innings. Now, it looks like he is on pace to play in 200 of them.

The Yankees need to see if they want to keep Jones in their outfield or get Crochet in their pitching squad. A big clock is ticking for the Aaron Boone-led squad. If they do not make a move soon, other teams will surely close the deal.