The Los Angeles Dodgers may be seated on their familiar perch atop the NL West, but the margins remain razor-thin in that division. Thus, with the MLB trade deadline less than a week away from passing, it's no surprise that the Dodgers are among the teams looking for reinforcements in preparation for the stretch run, even after trading for Amed Rosario and Kike Hernandez in recent days.

In the aftermath of trading away Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels, the Chicago White Sox certainly seem more open for business than ever. And the Dodgers are reportedly looking their way in hopes of bolstering their pitching corps.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers are reportedly among the teams “in on” White Sox starter Lance Lynn. But Lynn isn't the only White Sox pitcher they're targeting. According to Heyman, who referenced an earlier report from Robert Murray of FanSided, the Dodgers are also looking at a potential reunion with relief pitcher Joe Kelly.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In terms of ERA, Lynn and Kelly aren't exactly the most appealing of targets. But Lynn, in particular, could be helpful in that he absorbs innings. Lynn has pitched 119.2 innings through 21 starts for the White Sox, and he'll certainly be a useful piece to have especially with ace Clayton Kershaw still on the mend.

Meanwhile, it helps that the Dodgers will be familiar with Joe Kelly should they finalize a trade with the White Sox. Kelly pitched three seasons with them from 2019 to 2021, even winning the World Series with the team back in 2020.

But the Dodgers could certainly target other White Sox pitchers, as the team have also reportedly made Keynan Middleton and Kendall Graveman in trade talks.