The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the bottom of the eight inning with a 4-2 lead over the Cleveland Guardians. However, Clayton Kershaw's third outing of 2025 didn't end in a Dodgers win. Los Angeles' manager, Dave Roberts, looked on as Tanner Scott gave up the lead on an RBI single. He then watched as Angel Martinez hit a three-run home run off of Alex Vesia one batter later.

The loss in the series finale robbed the Dodgers of a sweep of the Guardians. Roberts felt like his team did everything they needed to do to win, but fell apart late, according to SportsNet LA.

“It's sour in the sense of, you know, you win the first two and you catch a lead going into the eighth inning,” Roberts said about the sting of the loss. “I thought we did enough to win, but unfortunately that eighth inning got away from us.”

Article Continues Below
Related Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw’s ‘frustrating’ confession despite 1-run start vs. GuardiansMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) inspects his bat during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
How a Shohei Ohtani ‘popup’ shockingly turned into a Dodgers home runZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) reacts after a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ insane $102 million IL payroll exceeds 6 MLB teamsBenedetto Vitale ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani ties Cody Bellinger on all-time list with HR vs. GuardiansRexwell Villas ·
May 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) looks to throw a pitch in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Yoshinobu Yamamoto talks about ‘reset’ after taming GuardiansMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) reaches for a foul ball in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts defends Max Muncy despite statistical issuesMatty Breisch ·

A series sweep against Cleveland would have given them a three-game winning streak heading into a series against the New York Yankees at home. Regardless of how Wednesday's game ended, the Dodgers did win a series against one of the American League's best clubs.

Scott's struggles at the end of the game adds to concerns that Los Angeles fans have about their closer. The 30-year-old already has five blown saves on the year, two away from tying his career-high.

The loss to Cleveland shrinks the Dodgers' lead in the National League West down to two games. The San Diego Padres could not make up ground on Wednesday, losing 10-8 to the Miami Marlins. Despite that, the division is still a tight race between Los Angeles, San Diego, and the San Francisco Giants.

Roberts and the Dodgers walk away from Wednesday's game disappointed. However, the defending champions have shown resolve all year and need to be focused heading into their first game against the Yankees.