The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the 2024 postseason by just one game. After their stunning run to the World Series, they failed to make the dance for a variety of reasons. This offseason will be about addressing those issues and getting back into the playoffs. The Diamondbacks are looking to trade Jordan Montgomery, Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks are shopping starter Jordan Montgomery, and listening to offers on outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas,” Nightengale reported.

Montgomery has been on the trade block since the second the season ended. After winning the World Series with the Rangers, the lefty starter flipped sides to join the Diamondbacks. He was not able to get a long-term deal, so he signed a one-year contract with a player option. After a career-worst season, he picked up the option and is now on the trade block.

The owner made comments about Montgomery that essentially ended the relationship. With so many teams needing a starter, they are dealing from a position of leverage. The Reds made a move for starter Brady Singer, but everyone else is still looking. That includes the Mets, Yankees, and Red Sox.

Should the Diamondbacks be trading players away after their 2024 season? And how can they help themselves move forward?

Diamondbacks looking to trade away players this offseason

Jake McCarthy had a solid season in his fourth year with the Diamondbacks. He finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 but had a down year in 2023. He bounced back this year, pulling his OPS+ from 77 to 107 in just one year. That makes for a good trade candidate, as Arizona has prospects who can fill the role.

McCarthy would be a great addition to any team looking for a corner outfielder. He can also play center field, which is huge in terms of versatility. That means the Yankees should be heavily involved. After an entire season with Aaron Judge in center, they should look to move him back to the corners. If they trade one of their top outfield prospects for a pitcher, McCarthy would be a great replacement.

Alek Thomas is a glove-first outfielder who had an injury-filled 2024 season. The Diamondbacks should look to deal him to a team looking for a fourth outfielder. He will not get the return that McCarthy does but could be a key piece to an up-and-coming team.

That all adds up to a good addition for the Reds. Many of their prospects are infielders and they need good defense in the outfield. With so many great hitters, they can afford a poor bat for a solid glove.