The trade deadline acquisition of Jordan Montgomery played a massive role in the Texas Rangers winning their first World Series in 2024. But as the Rangers looked to run it back in 2024, bringing back Montgomery seemed to be out of the cards.
Owner Ray Davis cited potential competitive-balance tax penalties and the team's current television rights situation as reasons for why Texas couldn't afford Montgomery, via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. The Diamondbacks were able to swoop in and signed the left-hander to a one-year, $25 million contract with a vesting option for 2025.
The Rangers paid the luxury tax for the first time in 2023. While it was just $1.8 million, signing Montgomery to the deal Arizona did would push Texas into the second threshold, resulting in a $13 million tax. They'd be just $4 million away from the third threshold, which would push their first-round draft pick back 10 spots, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Diamond Sports Group, who broadcasted Rangers' games, has filed for bankruptcy. They'll broadcast Texas through the 2024 season, but the team is unaware of how much broadcasting revenue they'll make from 2025 and beyond. That bankruptcy played a direct role in the Rangers not making a more aggressive pursuit for Montgomery.
“It's a terrible position to be in,” Davis said. “We didn't put ourselves in this position. We're scrambling to try to know what our broadcasting revenue is going to be for '25 and beyond.”
Texas currently has the fifth-highest payroll in baseball at almost $231 million. Between the luxury tax costs and their worrying TV situation, the Rangers couldn't justify adding more financial strain to their impounding concerns.
Jordan Montgomery leaves Rangers for Diamondbacks
When Montgomery arrived in Texas, he immediately provided the Rangers with a boost and found his stride on the mound. Over 11 starts with the team, the left held a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and a 58/13 K/BB ratio.
His success carried over to Texas' ALCS matchup against the Houston Astros. He appeared in three games, starting two and carried a 2-0 record with a 1.29 ERA and a 10/3 K/BB ratio. The World Series was a different story, as he allowed four runs over six innings in his first start. However, his team backed him up as Montgomery and the Rangers both won their first ever title over the Diamondbacks in five games.
Montgomery has now switched allegiances, trying to help Arizona get over the hump. They proved they can be a true contender with their surprise playoff run. That success led to more ticket sales for the Diamondbacks and in turn more revenue. Between that strong 2023 season and the contract Arizona offer, Montgomery couldn't turn down the opportunity to join a rising team like the D'Backs.
The Rangers must now look elsewhere to pitching help. They're hoping a trio of starters in Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle can make their return from injury.
Texas still has World Series aspirations even without Jordan Montgomery on the roster. But until their financial situation is under control, the Rangers could be reluctant to make another splash signing.