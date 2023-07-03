The New York Mets have struggled to meet their lofty expectations this year, and the rumors are swirling about moving their star players Pete Alonso, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander at the trade deadline.

They dropped three of four to the Milwaukee Brewers last week before finally salvaging their first series win in over a month. They had not won a series since the end of May until they took down the San Francisco Giants on Sunday Night Baseball.

Team owner Steve Cohen addressed the media in a rare press conference last week as he tried to calm the negativity surrounding the mid season troubles.

“It's been incredibly frustrating. I watch every game. I see what's going on…But here we are, and hopefully we can right the ship,” Cohen said. “If we don't get better, we have decisions to make at the trade deadline. It's on the players,” Cohen said.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some of those decisions are rumored to be about the Mets superstar players, including Alonso, Verlander, and Scherzer, but it doesn't look like they are on the trading block.

“The New York Mets have no plans to trade co-aces Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander at the trade deadline, and first baseman Pete Alonso isn’t going anywhere,” per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

However, the report alleges that other players are available to be moved. Some of the options include outfielders Tommy Pham and Mark Canha, as well as pitchers Carlos Carrasco and and David Robertson.

It remains to be seen if the Mets will become full sellers at the deadline, but the current rumors are keeping them in the mix to make some minor deals as they look to fix their woes.