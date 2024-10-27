The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of a major rebuild, as the team just languished in a horrific season. Chicago is looking for a manager and three names are rumored to be in the running for the job, per the New York Post.

Those names are Grady Sizemore, Will Venable and Phil Nevin. Sizemore spent a good amount of time managing the team in 2024, after the White Sox decided to part ways with Pedro Grifol. Chicago had little success despite Sizemore's valiant efforts to salvage the campaign.

Chicago finished the 2024 season with a 41-121 record, in one of the worst seasons in the history of Major League Baseball. It was the second straight campaign with at least 100 losses for Chicago.

Nevin spent time managing the Los Angeles Angels. He served as the team's manager in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but didn't have much success. That was in spite of having Shohei Ohtani, who never reached the postseason with the Angels. Nevin also played for several different MLB franchises including the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs.

Venable works with the Texas Rangers as a bench coach. Texas has had success in recent years, including winning the World Series during the 2023 season.

The White Sox's new manager has a huge challenge ahead

The White Sox have fallen into the abyss the last few seasons. Just two years ago, the team had a .500 season with 81 wins. Only a few years later, the losses and the frustration piled up immensely in the Windy City. The team had the fewest amount of road wins in the American League this season.

Chicago has some young talent, but its offense needs a lot of help. The White Sox have a solid bat in Luis Robert Jr., who has performed well in the past. In 2024, Robert hit just .224 with 35 runs batted in, a career-low for the slugger. He wasn't the only player who couldn't connect on offense; Chicago's run differential was one of the worst in the league.

Time will tell who gets the challenge of trying to turn around this franchise. It appears the person could be named quite soon. The White Sox could have a new manager this coming week, per the Chicago Sun Times.