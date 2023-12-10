The veteran skipper has one year left on his Red Sox contract.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora could be on the verge of a huge payday in the wake of the massive deal signed by new Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell in mid-November.

“Several teams have already expressed strong interest” in the longtime Red Sox manager, according to a Sunday report by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Counsell's five-year, $40 million contract with the Cubs is the largest for a manager in Major League Baseball history.

Cora, who spent 14 seasons as an MLB player, has been manager of the Red Sox since 2021. His first stint as Red Sox skipper occurred between 2018 and 2019, during which Cora led the team to the 2018 World Series championship.

He and the club mutually parted ways in November 2019 due to Cora's involvement in the infamous Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

After the club fired general manager Chaim Bloom in September, Cora was one of many internal names rumored to be his replacement. But the 48-year-old quickly threw water on the suggestion.

“There were a few times that I was very frustrated with everything that was going on on the field, but I'm actually in a good place as far as where I'm at now and what the future holds,” Cora told Boston.com in September. “I know where I'm at contract-wise and all that, but I don't even think about that. That house in Newton is not going up for sale. I'm actually excited about the offseason.”

The Red Sox have compiled a 439-370 (54.3%) regular season record under Cora, whose leadership and coaching style have been lauded by many players and front-office staff during his tenure in Boston.