The Dodgers are one of the frontrunners for Teoscar Hernandez

The MLB free agency season has quieted down a bit ever since Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani decided to go to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There are still some big names in the market, one of which is Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

The latest update mentions three teams who are the frontrunners for Hernandez: The Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

‘As for Hernández, the Angels, Dodgers and Red Sox appear to be the frontrunners for the two-time Silver Slugger winner. Some have speculated that Hernández will wait for Bellinger to sign before inking his own deal, but the three aforementioned teams don’t appear to be in the Bellinger mix, which could open the door for one of them to make an aggressive move for Hernández.'

Yes, the Dodgers are again linked to a free-agent name, and there is no shortage of money, especially after Ohtani's deferred contract.

Teoscar Hernandez market heating up

The former Mariners outfielder hit .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs last season, his lone year in the Pacific Northwest. Prior to that, he spent six years with the Toronto Blue Jays with his best statistical season coming in 2021 where he hit .296 with 32 home runs and 116 RBIs.

Now, Hernandez is an appealing option to a number of teams, and he turns 32 years old in October, so there is still a lot of production for him. But, as Feinsand reports, Hernandez could wait until Cody Bellinger signs a deal so he has some sort of market value, and Bellinger's latest update points at a possible Chicago Cubs reunion.

Nonetheless, the MLB free agency stove is beginning to heat up a bit once again.