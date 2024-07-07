The Los Angeles Angels are once again enduring a tough campaign, as they have just a 37-51 record heading into play on Sunday afternoon. As a result, they are likely going to be acting as sellers again at the trade deadline, and while they have a handful of players who are drawing interest on the trade market, one player in particular has quickly become a hot commodity.

That player is Angels closer Carlos Estevez, who has quietly turned himself into one of the best back of the bullpen arms who could be available at the deadline. Estevez has carried over the momentum from his 2023 All-Star campaign, and that could result in him drawing a big trade package for LA should they end up deciding to move on from him.

“The Angels are getting bombarded with interest for closer Carlos Estevez, who may be the best reliever available on the market with Oakland A’s strikeout machine Mason Miller likely unavailable. He was the AL reliever of the month in June, yielding just two hits without a walk in 10 shutout appearances. He retired 26 consecutive batters during one stretch, and is 16 for 19 in save opportunities. He’s a free agent after the season with only about $2.2 million remaining on his contract at the trade deadline.”

“The Angels also are expected to trade reliever Luis Garcia. But unless they receive overwhelming offers, the Angels likely will hang onto starters Tyler Anderson (who gave up 3 hits in 8 shutout innings Saturday against the Cubs) and Griffin Canning, and outfielder Taylor Ward, who still are under team control through at least 2025.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Angels could swing some big deals at the trade deadline

After struggling to find his way early in his career with the Colorado Rockies, Estevez broke out with the Angels as their closer in 2023 (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 31 SV, 78 K, 1.49 WHIP). He's been even better this season (1-3, 3.00 ERA, 16 SV, 27 K, 0.82 WHIP), as he is typically closing out games on the rare occasions when Los Angeles finds themselves leading late.

While there are several other relievers who could hit the open market, including Estevez's teammate Luis Garcia, none of them are performing as well as he has been over the past few seasons. Beyond that, Estevez also has closing experience, which makes him even more valuable, as he could take the mound in the ninth if a team that is interested in him needs him to do so.

LA could opt to hold onto several of their other potential trade candidates, but given the high interest in Estevez, it seems likely he will end up on the move before the deadline approaches. And if the Angels play their cards right, whoever ends up landing him will have to pay a pretty penny in order to land the coveted closer.