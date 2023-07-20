The Los Angeles Angels have a big decision looming that could make or break the franchise for years to come. With there only being less than two weeks left before the trade deadline, the Angels must decide if they want to go all-in on making the playoffs in Shohei Ohtani's final season under contract or cash in on one of the most valuable assets around the MLB.

But according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, nothing imminent is in the works for the Angels. In fact, as Morosi wrote, the Angels are “not close” on coming up with a final decision on Ohtani's trade status, and that they'll only pull the trigger on any potential trade within 24-48 hours of the deadline.

“Sources: The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They’re likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani, because why wouldn’t they?” Morosi wrote.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the time of writing, the Angels have 10 more games until the trade deadline on August 1, 6 pm E.T. It'll be important for teams interested in trading for Shohei Ohtani to monitor how well the Angels do in those 10 games, as at the moment, they're only one game above .500, and a slip-up during that stretch could cement their decision to deal him away.

Of those 10 games, the Angels will have six games against below .500 teams (three each against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers) and then the other four will be difficult matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays (three games) and Atlanta Braves (one). Even if the Angels go 6-4, they'll have a 55-52 record, which will, more likely than not, still put them behind five teams in the highly-competitive AL Wild Card race.

Thus, it may be only a matter of time before the Angels let Shohei Ohtani go, especially when it'll bring them a huge package in return given how well the Japanese international has played in recent weeks. But fans will have to wait for a few more days before anything develops on the blockbuster trade front.