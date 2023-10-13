The Chicago White Sox entered the 2023 MLB season with hopes of winning the AL Central division and making a run in the postseason, but the year ended up being far from those aspirations. The talent was there for the White Sox this year which is why many people picked them to win their division, but they never got any momentum going. Chicago ended up finishing the season with a 61-101 record, which was the fourth worst record in the league this year, and they finished in fourth place in the AL Central, only ahead of the Kansas City Royals. It was an abysmal season for the White Sox, and they have made some coaching changes as a result.

First base coach Daryl Boston and hitting coach José Castro will not return to the team next season, according to a tweet from the White Sox. A couple other changes involve bullpen coach Curt Hasler and assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson as they have both been offered positions in the White Sox player development system. After a season like the one Chicago had, we knew that there we would be a lot of offseason changes, and now we are starting to see them.

We will likely see a lot more changes as the offseason goes on, too. The White Sox had made a lot of progress in recent years to get to the spot that they were at heading into this season, and it felt like they took some major step backwards this year. It's going to be interesting to see how the organizations responds to it and to see if they can bounce back from it next year.