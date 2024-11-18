The Houston Astros made a strong push last season to regain their American League crown, but the Detroit Tigers were trying to stage a coup of their own. Now, the team that has served as the standard in the Junior Circuit for more than half a decade is navigating a significant and possibly emotional offseason. While the question of re-signing third baseman Alex Bregman is top of mind, the organization is preparing for all possibilities.

The idea that a building block of the greatest era of Houston baseball could jump to another club in free agency is one that many fans are still struggling to accept. But general manager Dana Brown is considering a backup plan, and it is an unconventional one. The Astros are interested in having shortstop Willy Adames potentially man the hot corner for them, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The 29-year-old out of Santiago, Dominican Republic possesses the type of power Houston covets from its infield, blasting 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in a career season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. He is commanding ample interest across MLB, but a union with the Astros would be particularly noteworthy. Adames has never played third base in the big leagues, spending all but 10 games camped at short.

The allure of joining a perennial playoff team might convince him to make a position change, however. Despite the adjustment period needed to adapt to his new surroundings, an Adames signing could offer the franchise a fairly smooth transition from their longtime pillar. The two players are quite different, however.

Can the Astros afford to lose two-time All-Star Alex Bregman?

Adames strikes out more than twice the amount that Bregman does and can be a bit streaky at the plate. Dana Brown might just to live with those concerns, though, especially if a new deal cannot be reached with No. 2. There are plenty of balls still in the air, which means that any plan could change in an instant.

The Astros may be inclined to reaffirm their loyalty to Alex Bregman rather than giving outfielder Kyle Tucker a big contract extension (becomes a free agent in 2025-26 offseason). Retaining both stars will be tricky, so how they decide to prioritize them could determine who plays third next year, and for the foreseeable future. The Minute Maid militia obviously wants ownership to figure out a way to keep the core intact, though.

It would be incredibly difficult for the fan base to say goodbye to a player who has helped deliver the two biggest moments in Astros history. Willy Adames' big bat can maybe ease some of the pain, but one cannot overlook the amount of pressure that comes with replacing Bregman. Crucial decisions lie ahead.