While the New York Mets went on a whirlwind playoff run, they fell just short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. As they set their sights to the 2025 season, the Mets could add a powerful bat to their lineup to help get over the hump.

Willy Adames is set to garner plenty of free agent interest, including from the Mets. If New York were to sign him, the long-time shortstop would be willing to move to third base, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. In that scenario, Mark Vientos would move over to first.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has experience working with Adames on the Milwaukee Brewers. In fact, he was the team's president of baseball operations and general manager when Adames was traded to the Brewers in 2021. Stearns won't be alone in his Adames pursuit, but the infielder has already thought about life in a Mets uniform.

During the 2024 campaign, Adames hit .251 with 32 home runs, 112 RBI and 21 stolen bases; all career-highs. If he were on the Mets for the season, he would rank first in RBI and third in home runs. New York finished the season ranked seventh in runs scored (768) and home runs (735). Add Adames' numbers to the mix and the Mets shoot up to first in home runs and second in runs scored.

Of course, those stats are including Pete Alonso's numbers. A free agent as well, Alonso may not be back with the Mets in 2025. Those chances dwindle if Vientos is expected to move to first, although he could function as a designated hitter. Or vice versa with Alonso remaining at first and Vientos at DH.

While that alignment would need to be figured out, a path is in place for Willy Adames to join the Mets. His bats would certainly get New York closer to achieving their lofty postseason goals. Furthermore, a left side of the infield of Francisco Lindor and Adames would be arguably the scariest in the league.