The Los Angeles Dodgers are still celebrating their 2024 World Series championship. Their excitement would be even stronger if Los Angeles were to add another top flight pitcher to their rotation for the 2025 campaign.

Blake Snell has been deemed a potential Dodgers free agency addition, via ESPN. By nature of winning the World Series, Los Angeles brought in a monstrous revenue. Furthermore, they gained a hoard of Japanese fans watching superstar Shohei Ohtani. That union lead to sponsorships and ultimately a new streamline of cash flow.

After signing Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to over a $1 billion in the 2024 offseason, it's fair to wonder if the Dodgers will truly go on another blank check shopping spree. However, if they were to add one big ticket free agent item, Snell seems to be atop the list.

The left-hander spent 2024 with the San Francisco Giants, starting 20 games. He racked up a 5-3 record with a 3.12 ERA and a 145/44 K/BB ratio. A year prior, Snell won the second Cy Young award of his career with the San Diego Padres. He registered a 14-9 record, an MLB-leading 2.25 ERA and a 234/99 K/BB ratio.

While the Dodgers are World Series champions, they dealt with a hoard of injuries to their pitching rotation. Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Glasnow were among the many pitchers to spend significant time on the injured list. Adding Snell to the mix would give Los Angeles another premier option should injuries creep up again in 2025.

If everyone is healthy, the Dodgers already have one of the scariest rotations in the league. Adding Blake Snell would only push them closer to repeating as champs in 2025. As for Snell himself, he's accomplished a lot over his nine years in MLB. His two Cy Young awards come with an All-Star nomination and two ERA titles.

However, the thing that has precluded him over his career is a World Series title. The Dodgers just proved they have what it takes to get it done. If both player and team see eye-to-eye on a contract, Snell could be the latest superstar to join the Dodgers' continually improving roster.