The Toronto Blue Jays are aggressively pursuing free agent slugger Anthony Santander, with discussions gaining momentum. The Blue Jays, who have been tied to Santander since the offseason began, are eager to secure his services after missing out on other notable free agents.

“SOURCE: Blue Jays' talks with Anthony Santander picked up. Jays are determined to make a big move.” via Héctor Gómez on X, formerly Twitter.

Recent reports indicate that Toronto’s interest in the 30-year-old switch-hitter has intensified, especially following Roki Sasaki’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Sasaki’s signing did not impact the Blue Jays’ payroll, it left the team still searching for a marquee acquisition to headline their offseason.

Santander is coming off a career-best season with the Baltimore Orioles. The power-hitting outfielder smashed 44 home runs and drove in 102 runs in 2024, earning his first All-Star selection, a Silver Slugger award, and finishing 14th in AL MVP voting. Over the last three seasons, Santander has established himself as one of the league’s premier sluggers, averaging 36 homers per 162 games.

Blue Jays close to a deal with the former Orioles slugger

Toronto’s need for a power bat is pressing. Last season, the Blue Jays ranked in the bottom five in MLB for home runs, and their .389 slugging percentage placed them 20th overall. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the team’s lone consistent source of power, hitting 30 home runs, while no other player surpassed 19. With Santander’s proven ability to generate offense, he would provide a much-needed boost to a lineup that has struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

In addition to his power, Santander’s durability adds significant value. Since the start of the 2022 season, he has missed only 26 games. However, his performance at Rogers Centre has been mixed; while he has been a thorn in Toronto’s side during head-to-head matchups, his career batting average at the stadium is just .194.

Toronto’s talks with Santander reportedly include discussions of a potential four-year, $82 million deal. However, rumors suggest that Santander may now be open to a shorter-term contract with a higher annual average value, which could shift the negotiations.

Should the Blue Jays finalize a deal with Santander, their outfield would feature an exciting trio, including Gold Glove winner Daulton Varsho and four-time All-Star George Springer. Combined with a core of Guerrero, Bo Bichette, Andrés Giménez, and Alejandro Kirk, the Blue Jays would boast a lineup capable of contending in the AL East.

For now, the Blue Jays’ determination to land Santander remains clear, with the team pushing to solidify a deal that could significantly elevate their postseason aspirations in 2025.