The Toronto Blue Jays have been active in free agency but have not signed any significant pieces. They were in on Juan Soto, making an offer that was turned down by the now-New York Met. And reports surfaced after Corbin Burnes signed in Arizona that Toronto offered more money. Now, the Blue Jays have offered Anthony Santander a massive free-agency contract to try and bring the slugger north.

Hector Gomez of Ministerio Deportes posted, “The Blue Jays emerge now as the frontrunner in the Anthony Santander sweepstakes. Angels, Tigers, Astros, Mets and Orioles have shown interest in him,” on Wednesday. He followed that up by saying “I [am] hearing [the] Jays offer to Santander is 4/82.”

If Santander signs the four-year contract with the Blue Jays, it would open up the possibility of a Vladimir Guerrero Jr extension. The first baseman is an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season and trading him would start a rebuild. But bringing in Santander would put that rebuild on hold.

Santander spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles and had a career year in 2024. His 44 home runs were second in the AL behind only Aaron Judge. Adding his bat to the Blue Jays lineup would help them contend in a weak American League.

Blue Jays have a path to postseason success in the American League

There has been a clear power shift to the National League in the past two offseasons. With Shohei Ohtani jumping from the AL to the NL last year and Soto back in the NL, there are not many great teams in the AL. Last year, the Yankees made the World Series, they lost Soto, and they are still the favorites to win the pennant.

The biggest reason for this absence of power in the AL is the downfall of the Orioles. After a solid start to the season, they collapsed in the second half, with a 38-40 record from July 1 on. Losing Burnes is a massive loss and if Santander goes to the Blue Jays, it could mean a new second-best team in the AL East. But Adley Rutschman could bounce back from his brutal season and prove that wrong as well.

The Blue Jays could very easily tear down this core and start again. They got a great haul of prospects for Yusei Kikuchi at last year's trade deadline and could get even more for Guerrero and Bo Bichette. But if they can add Santander, they would keep both of those players and still be competitive in the AL.