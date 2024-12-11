A few of the top free-agent starting pitchers are already off the market, with lefties Blake Snell and Max Fried signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, respectively, on deals that amount to a total of $390 million. These deals should put a huge smile on Corbin Burnes' face, as not only is he the undisputed best available starter on the market, he is also going to command an even heftier sum considering his durability, consistency, and his age (he is younger than both Snell and Fried).

To that end, two teams have emerged as the favorite to get Burnes' signature on the dotted line. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are the “front-runners” for the 30-year-old starting pitcher, with the two ballclubs preparing to offer a huge contract that could be worth as much as $240 million.

The Blue Jays and Giants have been among the most willing spenders over the past few offseasons, with both teams being prominent suitors for Shohei Ohtani last year. And with these two teams desperately needing a major talent infusion to fuel their playoff hopes after finishing below .500 and missing the postseason in 2024, being atop the Burnes sweepstakes queue makes total sense.

If anything, the Blue Jays may have more financial wiggle room considering that they've been whiffing on their major targets in recent seasons. The Giants, meanwhile, recently signed Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract to be their new franchise shortstop, a significant commitment that could affect the money they have for other free-agent pursuits. But if they were one of the most serious contenders for Ohtani last year, then it might not be the best idea to question their financial capabilities.

Blue Jays and Giants duke it out for Corbin Burnes' signature

There may be some concerns surrounding Corbin Burnes and his viability as an ace for the long-term. His strikeout rate has been declining since 2021, although the good news is that he's inducing more ground balls and allowing less hard contact, helping make up for the apparent decline in his stuff.

Burnes' best asset as an ace is his ability to be a workhorse; he has pitched 590 innings over the past three seasons, starting in 97 games since 2022. For the Blue Jays and Giants, two teams that experienced significant injury problems last year, that durability will come in handy. It will boil down to which team is willing to throw the most amount of money to the 30-year-old righty.