The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to acquire free agent CF Cody Bellinger this offseason, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Bellinger is a former MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers and had a resurgence in 2023 as a member of the Chicago Cubs. He would be quite the addition to an already stacked offensive squad in Toronto. However, there could be a wrench thrown into the Blue Jays' plans.

Toronto is in desperate need of a left-handed bat, hence the interest in Bellinger. The Blue Jays, however, still have some big contract decisions to make. They need to lock up Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who both become free agents after the 2025 season. The infielders are All-Star players, arguably the top-three at their positions.

Guerrero Jr. hit .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs last season. Bichette might've been even better, with a .306 batting average, 20 home runs and 73 RBIs. How the Blue Jays approach signing their two big stars will be interesting to see.

If the Toronto was able to sign Bellinger it would immediately add another star to a potent lineup. Centerfield is one of the team's weaker positions in terms of hitting with Kevin Kiermaier, so Bellinger would be an immediate upgrade offensively. The 2019 MVP hit .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and even 20 stolen bases.

Bellinger helped propel the Cubs from a sub .500 team to playoff contenders in 2023. With the Blue Jays playing in the Wild Card round this past season, Bellinger could be the extra boost Toronto needs to make a run toward the World Series. If unable to work out a manageable contract with Bellinger, Joc Pederson could be another outfield option for the Blue Jays to pursue.

Toronto surely has its eyes set on a championship with such a strong core set in place. We'll have to wait and see what other pieces the Blue Jays will have the chance to add, but Cody Bellinger is surely atop the list.