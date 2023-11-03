Whit Merrifield and the Blue Jays each had a big decision to make, regarding the All-Star's mutual contract option for 2024

With the MLB offseason officially underway, there are several tough decisions that organizations and players need to make, some in conjunction with one another. The Toronto Blue Jays and utility man Whit Merrifield are apparently on the same page when it comes to his mutual contract option. Though, what that means is not yet clear.

“Whit Merrifield is now a free agent after he and the Blue Jays both declined an $18 million mutual option for next season,” Talkin' Baseball posted on X, Friday afternoon. “Merrifield was just announced yesterday as the team's only Silver Slugger Award finalist.”

A return to Toronto is still possible for the 34-year-old. General manager Ross Atkins might be inclined to work out a deal that benefits both sides for the next few years, as opposed to a one-year option that could financially strap the Blue Jays going into free agency. Merrifield batted .271 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs while earning his third-career All-Star selection this season.

His defensive versatility and solid contact skills should draw interest around the league, which could complicate matters for the Jays. Multiple key players like Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier will either need to be retained or replaced in the offseason. The franchise's current formula has resulted in consecutive postseason berths for the first time since 2015-16, but it's not translating to October success.

Toronto has been swept in the last three playoffs series it has appeared in, forcing the front office to strongly consider all its options. Despite being one of the club's most consistent performers, Whit Merrifield might not fall on the top of Ross Atkins' and the Blue Jays' list of priorities this winter. Stay tuned.