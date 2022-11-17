Published November 17, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to capitalize on their return to the playoffs. After trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners to create more financial flexibility, they are looking to add talent to replace his production. One possibility is Cody Bellinger, who may be on his way out of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Blue Jays could be in play for the Dodgers’ former NL MVP.

“The Blue Jays are one team to watch on Cody Bellinger if he is non-tendered; they are known to have interest in FA Brandon Nimmo. The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one’s offensive numbers,” writes Morosi.

Bellinger improved from his putrid 2021 season but not by much. He posted a .654 OPS with 106 hits, 19 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 144 games in the 2022 campaign while setting a career-high in strikeout percentage with 27.3 percent. He has yet to be tendered by the Dodgers with the deadline to do so of Friday, Nov. 18 approaching quickly.

The Blue Jays are considering moving George Springer to right field, which would leave center field open for potential additions like Bellinger or Brandon Nimmo. Taking a risk on Bellinger could leave the team without some much-needed power but it could also land them a cheap yet effective option if he truly bounces back.