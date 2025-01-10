The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB over the last few years, and now there is a lot of buzz about what the team will look like heading into the 2025 season.

The Blue Jays recently answered the biggest of those questions when they agreed to a deal with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for next season, allowing both sides to avoid arbitration. As a result, Guerrero will be a free agent after the 2025 season if the two sides are unable to come to terms on an extension.

After getting that wrapped up, the Blue Jays are moving in on a veteran addition on the mound. Former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman and the Blue Jays are getting closer to an agreement on a new contract, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“Free agent Jeff Hoffman and the Blue Jays have had productive dialogue in recent days on a potential multiyear deal, sources say,” Morosi reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Hoffman would be a solid addition to the bullpen after the Blue Jays agreed to deals to retain a number of their key pitchers from last season, such as starting pitcher Alek Manoah and relievers Zach Pop and Nick Sandlin.

Hoffman is one of the stronger bullpen arms in the free-agent pool and is coming off of a career year with the Phillies in 2024. He made a career-high 68 appearances for the Phillies and finished the year with a sparkling 2.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 66.1 innings of action. He was also selected as an All-Star in 2024 for the first time in his career.

Hoffman started his career with the Colorado Rockies as someone who would start the occasional game but could also come in out of the bullpen. He struggled, like most pitchers do with the Rockies, and finished with an even or negative WAR in four of his five seasons in Denver.

Hoffman then spent two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, transitioning to a full-time reliever during his second season there in 2022. He then spent two seasons with the Phillies before entering the current free-agent cycle. If the Blue Jays can close the deal, they will have an improved bullpen in 2025 in a very competitive AL East.