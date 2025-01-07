The Toronto Blue Jays failed to win the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Also, there seems to be a real chance that they will be losing star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. soon, with Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY saying that the 25-year-old first baseman and his team remain very much apart when it comes to their respective preferred price ranges for a new contract.

“Guerrero and the Blue Jays are at least $100 million apart, with Guerrero seeking at least $450 million,” according to Nightengale.

Furthermore, Nightengale believes that if Guerrero eventually leaves Toronto, it will be to join another American League East division club — the Boston Red Sox.

“If Guerrero doesn’t receive an extension by spring training, he’ll test free agency, and likely will be wearing a Red Sox uniform in 2026,” Nightengale shared. “If Guerrero doesn’t return to the Blue Jays, he would love to be with the Red Sox, friends say, which may be why the Red Sox are hesitant in their pursuit of Bregman.”

Will the Red Sox eventually land Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

Guerrero would be a huge get for the Red Sox, to say the least. He is coming off another solid season with the Blue Jays and will just be 26 by the time the 2025 MLB regular season starts. Until he signs an extension with the Blue Jays, Guerrero can be expected to generate immense trade and MLB free-agency buzz. He inked a one-year deal worth $19.9 million via salary arbitration process for the 2024 season and is expected by Spotrac to be assigned a $28.8 million salary through arbitration for the 2025 campaign. In 2026, Guerrero, who received an All-Star nod in each of the last four seasons, will be a free agent.

The Blue Jays could have shopped Guerrero prior to the last MLB trade deadline but decided not to, as they carried hopes of signing him to a contract extension that continues to be non-existent.

There is still time for the Blue Jays to come up with an offer that will satisfy Guerrero enough to stay with them beyond the 2025 season. They have the deep pocket to convince Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to stay, as evidenced by their Juan Soto pursuit, though, at the end of the day, it will all be up to the former MLB home run leader to decide.

In the 2024 season, Guerrero hit .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs across 159 games (697 plate appearances).