The Toronto Blue Jays have taken a lot of heat over the course of this offseason for failing to make a big move. Toronto missed out on big targets such as Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott. Despite striking out on most of the top pitchers this offseason, the Blue Jays turned their attention to the other side and made a big splash.

Former Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander is heading to Toronto on a five-year, $92.5 million contract. He will add a powerful bat to the Blue Jays' lineup next to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and should help them improve immediately on offense. Despite the big addition, the Blue Jays may not be done adding big bats according to MLB insider Hector Gomez.

“SOURCE: The Blue Jays want to land one or Jurickson Profar and Pete Alonso,” Gomez reported on X, formerly Twitter.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Alonso and the Blue Jays over the course of this free agency period, and now that seems to be heating up even more. There's no question that one of the home run kings in the MLB would be a monster addition for Toronto if it were to land him. Alonso has crushed 226 home runs in six seasons in New York and has also been one of the most available players in baseball, playing at least 152 games in five of his six seasons.

The big question surrounding a potential Alonso-Blue Jays marriage is what would happen to Guerrero Jr. considering the fact that they both play first base. One of them would likely end up having to be the designated hitter, but that plays to both of their strengths so that would likely be no problem. Guerrero Jr. could also play third base if needed.

Profar doesn't have the same pop as Alonso does at the plate, but he is coming off of a season in which he hit a career-high 24 home runs with the San Diego Padres in 2024. He is also a utility man in the field who can fill in just about anywhere and can be productive even near the bottom of the lineup, so he would be a very valuable addition to the team.

It's unclear what the interest looks like at the moment between the Blue Jays and their top targets, but they have gained some momentum in this free agency period after signing Santander. That boost may very well lead them to another massive signing soon.