By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays reportedly offered former Los Angeles Dodgers SP Andrew Heaney a contract, per Ben Nicholson-Smith. The left-hander revitalized his career in LA with the Dodgers despite enduring an injury-plagued 2022 campaign.

Heaney is a pitcher who’s always had potential and featured plus-strikeout ability. As a result, teams such as the Blue Jays are interested. But he struggled to develop any form of consistency during his 2015-2021 tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. The Halos ultimately traded him to the New York Yankees where he continued to labor. But the Dodgers signed Andrew Heaney ahead of 2022 and helped him turn his career around.

Heaney finished the season with a 3.10 ERA over the course of 16 games. He looked like an All-Star to open the year before suffering an injury which limited him. Nevertheless, Andrew Heaney pitched well and should be in line for a decent contract in free agency. And the Blue Jays are in the market for starting pitching.

Heaney isn’t the only former Dodger to catch the Blue Jays’ attention. Cody Bellinger has been linked to Toronto ever since LA made the decision to non-tender him. Adding Cody Bellinger would give the team a starting centerfielder and allow George Springer to patrol a corner outfield spot.

Toronto is fresh off of a postseason appearance. But they have their sights set on the World Series in 2023. The Blue Jays undeniably have a strong core of young players. Bringing a veteran such as Heaney into the mix will only help matters in the long run.