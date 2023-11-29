Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease is reportedly close to being moved, and the Atlanta Braves are a finalist.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease is one of the biggest names on the trade market in MLB this offseason, and talks have reportedly intensified in the last 48 hours, a deal before the winter meetings is increasingly possible, and the Atlanta Braves are among the finalists, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The White Sox are entering either a rebuild or a re-tool, depending on what you want to call it, but Dylan Cease is one of the players that are expected to be moved this offseason. The Braves have been in on high-end starting pitchers this offseason, with Aaron Nola being a name that stands out, so it makes sense that they would be in on Cease.

Aaron Nola did end up going back to the Philadelphia Phillies, but the Braves were reportedly very serious in their pursuit.

It seems clear that the Braves are going to add some type of pitcher this offseason, and Cease would be a great fit. It will be interesting to see who they end up with.

Cease put up a 4.58 ERA in the 2023 MLB season, but his upside is about as high as it gets. In 2022, Cease was a Cy Young finalist and posted a 2.20 ERA with the White Sox, according to Baseball Reference. A move to a team with a good coaching staff, like the Braves have, could lead to a rebound year for Cease.

With the winter meetings approaching, big moves are likely to start happening. It will be interesting to see if Cease is moved before or during the meetings.