Michael Soroka is going through a change of scenery as he moves to the Chicago White Sox from the Atlanta Braves this offseason, and he is excited to join the team because of some of the conversations he has with general manager Chris Getz.

“Pretty cool vision, actually,” Michael Soroka said, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com. “I kind of got giddy on the phone with him and I spoke to Jared Shuster and it was pretty much the same with him.”

Soroka came over to the White Sox with Jared Schuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and Riley Gowens, while the Braves acquired Aaron Bummer in return. Soroka went on to praise the vision that Chris Getz has.

“The staff I've talked to all seem to be on the same page and having [Getz] there is going to be a very good blend of the new stuff, the new analytical stuff that is all coming into baseball over the last five years or so as well as the stuff that has always worked.”

Soroka hopes to have a bit of a career rebound with the White Sox. He missed 2021 and 2022 due to injury, and pitched in just four seven games for the Braves last year, according to Baseball Reference. Soroka was viewed as a pitcher with upside back in 2019, when he posted a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts or the Braves.

While the White Sox seemingly head for a rebuild, Soroka is a nice low-risk player with a potential high-reward for the long-term.