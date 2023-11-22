The Chicago White Sox added a new infielder in MLB free agency after agreeing to a contract with Paul DeJong

The Chicago White Sox reportedly agreed to a contract with infielder Paul DeJong Tuesday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. It's unclear if DeJong is expected to be a replacement for Tim Anderson, who is currently a free agent. At the very least, DeJong, who was an All-Star in 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals, will provide veteran leadership for the rebuilding White Sox.

The reported deal is pending a physical and it has not yet been revealed how many years the contract is for. However, the contract is believed to be for one season.

DeJong is a shortstop who played in St. Louis from 2017-2023. The Cardinals traded DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2023 campaign. His time in Toronto was short-lived, however, as the Blue Jays opted to move on and DeJong ended up with the San Francisco Giants.

Paul DeJong joining White Sox

DeJong ultimately compiled a .226/.281/.393 slash line with a .674 OPS in 2023 while spending time between the three ball clubs. As aforementioned, DeJong was an All-Star back in 2019. He posted a .762 OPS that year while hitting a career-high 30 home runs.

The White Sox are surely hoping that DeJong can perform well in 2024 and potentially boost his trade value. Chicago is currently rebuilding and may look to trade DeJong ahead of the '24 deadline, unless the White Sox shock the MLB world and find a way to compete.

2024 will be an important year for Paul DeJong. He is still only 30-years old and can boost his free agency value for next offseason with a strong performance in 2024.

This deal could certainly benefit all parties involved in the end. We will continue to monitor and provide MLB free agency updates as they are made available.