Shohei Ohtani's imminent free agency decision is set to shake up MLB, with Dodgers, Cubs, Blue Jays and Angels in hot pursuit.

As MLB's hot stove heats up, the spotlight intensifies on Shohei Ohtani, the two-way sensation, who is on the brink of making his free agency decision. Ohtani is expected to announce his team within the coming week, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, a move that will significantly impact the market.

Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, has been a revolutionary player, dominating as both a hitter and a pitcher, a rarity in the modern era of baseball. His unique talents have attracted attention from several high-profile teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and his current team, the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers, with their deep pockets and competitive roster, are seen as a front-runner in the Ohtani sweepstakes. The Cubs and Blue Jays are also in the mix, each offering their own attractions to the coveted free agent. The Angels, who have nurtured Ohtani's major league journey since he arrived from Japan, are reportedly still a contender to retain their star.

Morosi's tweet, which garnered significant attention, emphasizes the anticipation surrounding Ohtani's decision. Teams are eagerly waiting to see if they can land the player who has captivated the baseball world with his dual-threat ability.

As franchises prepare their final pitches to Shohei Ohtani, the baseball community is on the edge of their seats. The decision of the 28-year-old superstar is not just about which jersey he'll wear; his choice will send ripples through the sport, affecting not only the immediate future of the signing team but also the market for other free agents.