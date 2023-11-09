The Brewers are open to a trade for any player on their roster despite winning 92 games in 2023, according to reports.

The Milwaukee Brewers, by all accounts, had a successful 2023 season even if it didn't result in a deep playoff run. After all, they managed to win the NL Central with a 92-70 record, and with most of their core talent still on the roster, there's no reason that the Brewers won't be able to mount another push for a division crown. But according to the rumor mill, the Brewers may be inclined to listen to trade overtures for some of their established players.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, sources privy to the inner workings of the Brewers organization revealed that the team is more than willing to move “virtually any player on its roster”. The Brewers are running into a financial crunch, and they're losing years of team control on their established players, specifically their pitchers, which makes them a logical candidate to pursue some trades that would benefit the team more in the long run even if it comes at the expense of their ability to contend in 2024.

For starters, Rosenthal noted that it makes a ton of sense for the Brewers to part ways with two of their best pitchers in Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. Burnes, in particular, will be commanding a ton of money once he reaches free agency in 2024. With the clock ticking on his stint in Milwaukee, perhaps the Brewers would decide to test the waters and see what they could get for him in return instead of losing him for a mere compensation pick should he reach free agency next year.

Meanwhile, the Brewers could also end up putting Willy Adames, their everyday shortstop, and Christian Yelich on the trade market if push comes to shove. Adames is entering the last year of arbitration, while Yelich is set to earn $26 million until at least the end of the 2028 season, with a mutual option worth $20 million for 2029.

The Brewers, of course, will attempt to walk the fine line between recouping some prospect capital as well as remaining competitive for 2024. But one thing's for sure: do not expect them to stand pat, especially after they already dealt away Mark Canha to kick off the proceedings.