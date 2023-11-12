A report suggests that the Milwaukee Brewers may consider trading former MVP Christian Yelich this offseason

The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to make a number of key players available for trade during the 2023-24 offseason. That may include Christian Yelich, although, dealing him away would be difficult, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“And if the Brewers embark upon a sell-off, they would figure to listen even on left fielder Christian Yelich, who has transformed himself into a quality leadoff hitter. Yelich, though, is under contract for five more years and $130 million and possesses full no-trade protection,” Rosenthal wrote in a recent article.

Yelich's contract would obviously make him difficult to trade. He is a former MVP though. Additionally, Yelich enjoyed a respectable season in 2023 after struggling over the previous couple of years.

Trading Christian Yelich would be the end of an era

Yelich, 31, isn't the same player he once was. He made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019, ultimately winning the MVP award during the '18 campaign. Yelich also finished second in MVP voting in 2019, trailing only then-Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger.

He's since dealt with various injuries which have led to underperformance. In 2023 though, Yelich had a fine season.

The Brewers outfielder slashed .278/.370/.447 with an .818 OPS in 2023. He also crushed 19 home runs and stole 28 bases. Yelich clearly still offers productive value that could entice an outfield-hungry team like the New York Yankees.

Yelich became many Brewers fans' favorite player during his remarkable 2018 and 2019 seasons though. Trading him would upset a lot of fans. In the end, Milwaukee has to do what they believe is best for their franchise.

There are no guarantees that Yelich will be dealt away this offseason, but Rosenthal believes the Brewers may at least listen to trade offers for the outfielder.