The Toronto Blue Jays missed out on Shohei Ohtani. Now, they must sign Cody Bellinger, who fits an immediate need.

Toronto Blue Jays fans are still recovering after Shohei Ohtani chose to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers over Canada's team last Saturday, inking a $700 million deal with $680 million deferred. The Jays were seen as a serious landing spot until the very end, with a pair of reports falsely indicating that Ohtani was going to take his talents north of the border. But, they were wrong.

So, what's next for the Blue Jays? It's no secret this current core needs another star piece to help them actually be a World Series contender, after back-to-back years of playoff disappointment. Toronto was seen as a trade suitor for Juan Soto, but he ended up going to the New York Yankees instead. Basically, the Jays have now missed out on two game-changers and time is running out to bring one in.

However, one remains: Cody Bellinger. The Blue Jays must sign him.

Bellinger fits a need

Yes, the Jays need another star. But more specifically, they need a left-handed bat. Bellinger is the answer. Toronto didn't have a single left-handed hitter who hit over .265 last season and that was Kevin Kiermaier. He also had just eight home runs. Bellinger had a bounce-back campaign in 2022, slashing .307 with 26 homers and 97 RBI. His confidence is clearly back and that will benefit any ball club. Bellinger would step into the heart of the Blue Jays lineup and be one of their go-to guys alongside Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Plus, the former MVP is versatile enough to play several positions including center field, first base, right field, and even DH. There's no reason Toronto shouldn't be pursuing Bellinger, an All-Star caliber player.

Championship window

The Blue Jays have been seen as a World Series ball club for a few years now but consistently fail to live up to expectations. You can blame the pitching staff, coaching, or the offense. The reality is, this team isn't getting it done. Adding another piece like Bellinger is needed. Will it be the difference-maker in them winning the Fall Classic? Well, probably not. But, he will make Toronto better if he hits anything close to the level of 2023. Belli is not only an elite left-handed bat but also has tons of playoff experience during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, it won't be cheap for the Blue Jays. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a contract over $250 million. This will be an investment for Toronto if they do sign the slugger. However, if they want to have a chance at coming of out the American League, Bellinger should be a priority.