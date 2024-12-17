The biggest player on the open market has already signed, with Juan Soto joining the New York Mets last week. However, there are still several prized free agents available and among them is former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.

Burnes, who spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles, is one of the better starters in the game and remains on the radar of the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants. While Max Fried recently signed a $218 million deal with the New York Yankees, Burnes is expected to surpass that and fetch a contract in the ballpark of $245 million.

Via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

“The Giants made a big splash last week with the signing of Willy Adames, but San Francisco is still looking to replace Blake Snell, who signed with the division-rival Dodgers. Burnes – a Southern California native who played his college ball in the Bay Area – would be an ideal fit, though after Max Fried landed a $218 million deal from the Yankees, Burnes is now expected to exceed that guaranteed total, with some projecting a deal worth more than $245 million.”

The Jays could be a good fit for Corbin Burnes but their rotation is already quite loaded. As Feinsand mentioned, however, the Giants need to find an immediate replacement for Snell, who is now an LA Dodger. Burnes could be a good fit.

In 2024, the righty posted a 15-9 record and 2.92 ERA, making the All-Star Game for the fourth year in a row. It was his first season in the American League but Burnes showed no problems adjusting. The Boston Red Sox and even the Orioles are expected to be in the mix for Burnes, who will be paid handsomely, no matter where he ends up.

With a career 3.19 ERA and 60-36 record, Burnes will surely be a stud with his next ball club.