Losing Blake Snell to the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers is a tough pill for the San Francisco Giants to swallow. After an inconsistent but ultimately dominant 2024 season, Snell signed a lucrative five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers, leaving the Giants scrambling to fill the void. While San Francisco boasts some intriguing arms in Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, and a budding Kyle Harrison, the rotation lacks the ace-level talent required to contend in a competitive NL West.

Thankfully, the Giants have options in free agency and the trade market to reinforce their starting rotation. Here’s a look at four potential pitchers the Giants should pursue, ranked by their potential impact and fit with the team.

Corbin Burnes represents the ideal target for the Giants. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has been one of the league’s most consistent performers over the last four seasons. In 2024, Burnes posted a 15-8 record with a 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 172 strikeouts across 189.1 innings. His ability to eat innings while maintaining elite performance separates him from other top-tier options.

At 30, Burnes offers a mix of youth and experience that aligns well with the Giants' goals of immediate competitiveness and long-term sustainability. He’s also a local product, having played college baseball at St. Mary’s, which could make San Francisco an appealing destination for the righty.

Burnes would undoubtedly command a massive contract, likely surpassing Snell’s $182 million deal. However, his track record of durability and dominance justifies the investment. Pairing Burnes with Logan Webb would give the Giants a dynamic one-two punch atop the rotation, solidifying their status as contenders in the NL West.

Walker Buehler presents a more unconventional option. Currently a free agent after an injury-plagued stretch with the Dodgers, Buehler could be a high-risk, high-reward signing. When healthy, Buehler has shown ace-caliber stuff, highlighted by his 2.47 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 2021. However, injuries have limited his availability in recent years, making him a gamble.

The Giants have a history of successfully rehabilitating pitchers, and Buehler could benefit from their expertise. If he regains his form, he has the potential to be a game-changer in San Francisco’s rotation. Adding him would also carry the added bonus of taking a valuable arm away from the Dodgers, further leveling the playing field in the NL West.

Signing Buehler would likely come at a lower cost than Burnes or Max Fried, making him an intriguing option if the Giants prefer to spread their resources across multiple areas.

Max Fried

Max Fried, another elite option, brings a left-handed compliment to the rotation that Snell vacated. Over the last five seasons, Fried has boasted MLB’s best ERA (2.81), and he continued his stellar performance in 2024 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 172 strikeouts in 192.1 innings.

At 31, Fried offers experience and consistency, with the ability to perform in high-pressure situations. His playoff pedigree, honed during his time with the Atlanta Braves, would be invaluable for a Giants team looking to make deep postseason runs.

While Fried may not have the overpowering strikeout numbers of Burnes or Snell, his command and ability to generate weak contact make him an excellent fit for Oracle Park. The Giants’ spacious outfield would amplify Fried’s strengths, and his left-handed presence would provide balance to the rotation.

Jack Flaherty, once a rising star with the St. Louis Cardinals, has successfully rebuilt his value after a strong 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers, and later the Dodgers after he was acquired at the deadline. Flaherty posted a 13-7 record with a 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 194 strikeouts in 162 innings, showing glimpses of the dominance he displayed in 2019 when he finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting.

At just 29, Flaherty is younger than the other options on this list, giving him more room to grow. His recent success suggests he’s rediscovered the form that made him one of the most exciting young pitchers in baseball.

Flaherty wouldn’t command as hefty a contract as Burnes or Fried, making him a cost-effective option for the Giants. While he may not have the same upside as Burnes, Flaherty’s potential to be a reliable mid-rotation arm makes him a valuable target, especially if San Francisco opts to pursue multiple starters this offseason.

The Giants face a pivotal offseason as they attempt to replace Blake Snell and strengthen their rotation. While Snell’s departure stings, it also creates an opportunity for San Francisco to reshape its pitching staff in a way that better aligns with its needs and goals.

Corbin Burnes represents the best option, offering elite performance, durability, and local ties that make him a perfect fit for the Giants. Max Fried provides a strong alternative with his left-handed dominance and playoff experience. Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty, meanwhile, present intriguing options for the Giants to explore if they’re willing to take calculated risks.

Regardless of which path they choose, the Giants must act decisively to avoid falling further behind in the NL West arms race. With Burnes, Fried, Buehler, or Flaherty leading the way, San Francisco can continue to build on its contending aspirations in 2025 and beyond.