Former Brewers manager Craig Counsell is seeing plenty of interest from rival teams. But a reunion is also in the cards.

One of the biggest free agents this MLB offseason isn’t an active player. It’s Craig Counsell, the former Milwaukee Brewers manager. Teams like the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians are already showing major interest after his contract expired. But the possibility is in play that Counsell simply stays put with the Brew Crew.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, Counsell staying with the Brewers is believed by close friends to be what he will end up doing as Milwaukee pays him more.

“Craig Counsell is the hottest free agent manager in years, but while the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians are in strong pursuit, friends close to Counsell still predict he returns to Milwaukee, but receives a raise from $3.5 million to more than $5 million, making him the highest-paid manger in the game,” writes Nightengale.

Counsell led the Brewers winning records in each of the last six full MLB seasons and is their all-time winningest manager. Getting a pay raise would seem like the best way to ensure that one of baseball's best managers stays with the team. The Brewers, however, are not a franchise that enjoys spending, as evidenced by their below-average payroll and desire to use public money for stadium renovations.

The Mets' hiring of former Brewers general manager David Stearns has created a strong link to Counsell. New York is seeking a replacement for Buck Showalter, who stepped down from the position after two years. The Guardians are looking to replace Terry Francona, who managed them since 2013.