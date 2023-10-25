Craig Counsell has turned into one of the best skippers in the Majors over the last few years, but the Milwaukee Brewers suddenly have competition to keep his services. The New York Mets will interview Counsell for their managerial opening after Buck Showalter was fired and there appears to be a high chance the ex-big leaguer is hired.

So, what will it take for the Brew Crew to keep Counsell? A significant pay raise. Via Bob Nightengale:

“Now that the Mets will officially interview free agent manager Craig Counsell, the Brewers will likely need to bump up his salary to at least $5 million from $3.5 million to retain the Wisconsin native. He deserves to be paid as one of the highest-paid managers in the game.”

As mentioned by Nightengale, Counsell is a free agent right now but after leading the Brewers to the playoffs in five of the nine years he's been in charge, there is no question the ball club will want to retain him. After all, Counsell is also a franchise legend.

The Mets have no shortage of money and can pay the two-time World Series winner handsomely. He surely loves managing in Milwaukee, but money talks. Since taking over in his home state, Counsell has compiled a 53.1 winning percentage and led the team to the NLCS in 2018. The Brewers won the NL Central in 2023 with a 92-70 record but lost in the Wild Card to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are heroically heading to the Fall Classic.

We'll see if the Brew Crew makes Counsell an offer he can't refuse.