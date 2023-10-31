Craig Counsell's contract with the Milwaukee Brewers expires today, but there is reportedly no timeline for his decision regarding where to manage in 2024, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

As we head into the offseason, Craig Counsell is evaluating all options, including returning to the Brewers, after speaking with both the New York Mets and the Cleveland Guardians, according to Morosi.

The Brewers would make sense, because Counsell has found success as the manager of the team. He would be staying in a familiar situation that he knows works. However, the Mets make a ton of sense as well due to the addition of David Stearns. Counsell has a history with David Stearns from their days in Milwaukee. However, the Mets are a big market team, and it would be a very different environment to manage in.

The Guardians could fit the mold of the Brewers. A small market team, but a change, if Counsell does decide he wants one.

It will be interesting to see what Counsell decides. It appears that he is likely to manage in 2024, whether that be in Milwaukee or somewhere else.

Ever since the Mets hired David Stearns, many have connected the dots between them and Counsell, so it would be a minor surprise to see Counsell go somewhere other than the Mets. If it does not happen, maybe the Mets found someone they liked better, or Counsell decided to stay with the Brewers.

This is just one of the big questions that need to be answered this offseason.