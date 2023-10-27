Before the World Series even began, the Milwaukee Brewers were dealt with brutal 2024 Brandon Woodruff injury news. While his 2024 outlook doesn't look great, Woodruff isn't willing to rule himself completely out.

The star pitcher underwent shoulder surgery in early October that is expected to hold him out for much of the 2024 season. However, Woodruff is holding out hope that he can return to the Brewers rotation by the end of next summer, via Foul Territory.

“From talking with multiple doctors, there is a possibility to be throwing at some point next summer,” Woodruff said. “Now, I'm sitting here two weeks post op, I've got a long way to go. But that is a possibility for me. As an athlete you have to set goals and something to look forward to.”

The fact that Woodruff has practically been ruled out for 2024 before the offseason officially begins is not a good sign for Milwaukee. However, it also gives him ample time to make his recovery. Woodruff knows that it'll be a long and arduous process. But he is willing to fight to return to the Brewers.

Milwaukee could use a bit of good news with how their offseason is shaping up. President of baseball operations David Stearns left the team for the New York Mets. Manager Craig Counsell has heard his name pop up in managerial searches across the league. Arguably their best pitcher is out before the season even begins.

But if all goes well and Milwaukee can weather the storm, the Brewers will be looking to defend their NL Central crown as the end of the regular season comes. Brandon Woodruff is hoping he can be of service and give the Brewers some fiery pitching reinforcements.