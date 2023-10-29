The MLB offseason is here for most teams and the trade market is rumored to be bountiful with big-name players. Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is among them.

Burnes has yet to have a season as good as his 2021 Cy Young campaign but remains one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, posting a 3.16 ERA over 395.2 innings since then. The Brewers are undergoing a massive identity change after the departures of president of baseball operations/general manager David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell. Trading Burnes would be an indication of a new chapter for the franchise.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, general managers across MLB believe that Corbin Burnes, Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians are the top pitching options that will hit the trade market this winter.

Trading Corbin Burnes would leave the Brewers thin at starting pitching given Brandon Woodruff's injury rehab. But with Burnes set to hit unrestricted free agency after the 2024 season, Milwaukee will have to come to an agreement on what to pay him. After hiring agent Scott Boras, it's extra clear that Burnes is (rightly) seeking a big payday for his services.

Are the Brewers a team that would want to shell out for Burnes? Probably not. They are constantly below the average in team payroll and the franchise is considering a relocation if it doesn’t get money for stadium renovations. That doesn’t sound like a franchise that's likely to throw huge bucks at Burnes, especially considering they’ve let him get to his final arbitration year without an extension.

There wouldn’t be any shortage of takers for Burnes on the trade market. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs all could use a bolster to their rotation and seem willing to sign Burnes to a big, long-term deal. The San Francisco Giants could look Burnes' way to boost their rotation.

The trade market for Corbin Burnes should be bustling this winter, giving the Brewers the chance to add to their farm system and/or remake the team in a new image.